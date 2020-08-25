Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $67,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

