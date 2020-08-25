Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Ameriprise Financial worth $69,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 147.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 822,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,544,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.