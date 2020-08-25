Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of Chegg worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Chegg stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,338.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

