Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $67,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.