Morgan Stanley Has $64.75 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,213,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of PPL worth $64,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in PPL by 8.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 119,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PPL by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 822,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 531.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,155,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 385,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

