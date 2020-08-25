Morgan Stanley Has $65.48 Million Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Pinterest worth $65,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,357,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,083,775 shares of company stock valued at $62,257,736 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

