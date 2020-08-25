Morgan Stanley Has $65.71 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Edison International worth $65,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Edison International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

