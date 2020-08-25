Morgan Stanley Has $69.57 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $69,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 627,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

PEG stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.