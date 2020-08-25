Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of United Continental worth $65,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 121.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 167,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 117,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.