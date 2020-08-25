Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Avalara worth $69,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,165.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $551,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,981,427.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

