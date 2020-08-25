Morgan Stanley Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $19.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Radius Health stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

