Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Republic Services worth $63,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Republic Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

NYSE RSG opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

