Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,651,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,210,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $19,665,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,906,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.