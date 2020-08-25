Morgan Stanley Purchases 509,930 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 509,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $70,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

