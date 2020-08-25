Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.29% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $63,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 644.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

