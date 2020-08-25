Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Hershey worth $69,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

