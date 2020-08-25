Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Orange worth $64,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 137.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

