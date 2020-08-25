Morgan Stanley Sells 1,249,630 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Centurylink worth $61,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centurylink by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 284,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

