Morgan Stanley Sells 12,610,301 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,056,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,610,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.34% of VEON worth $61,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VEON by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

