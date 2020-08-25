Morgan Stanley Sells 150,070 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Nucor worth $69,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 43.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NUE stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.