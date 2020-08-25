Morgan Stanley Sells 16,209 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $67,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 139,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

CMG stock opened at $1,241.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $936.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,271.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

