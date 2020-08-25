Morgan Stanley Sells 261,172 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Capital One Financial worth $69,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

