Morgan Stanley Sells 336,380 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of International Paper worth $69,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in International Paper by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

