Morgan Stanley Sells 5,127,431 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Church & Dwight worth $69,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock worth $22,095,424. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

