Morgan Stanley Sells 98,170 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Kroger worth $62,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $13,534,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

