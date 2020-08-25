Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $16.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 43,171 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

