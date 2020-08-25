M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in M&T Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.