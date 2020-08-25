MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0007

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $185,673.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology, IDEX, UEX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,309 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

