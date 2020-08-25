Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $2,927.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,746,629,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

