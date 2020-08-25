Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 5.1%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 3,409,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,922,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have commented on NBRV. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

