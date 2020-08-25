Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,344.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.02422090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00649100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000540 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

