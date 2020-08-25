NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 403,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 631,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

NH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $373.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

