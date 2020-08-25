Narrative Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,169.92 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Narrative has a total market cap of $46,169.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01678196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00188476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00148441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.