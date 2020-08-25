National Investment Services of America LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up 2.2% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 747,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 1,193,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,573. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

