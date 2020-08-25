National Investment Services of America LLC Purchases New Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.87. 214,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

