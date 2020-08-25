Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Fiserv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. 106,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,765. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

