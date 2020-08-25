Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,532 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,124. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

