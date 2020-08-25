Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 88,138 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of ABB worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 69,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

