NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. NCI Building Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCI Building Systems.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 579,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

