NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPTN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 220,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

