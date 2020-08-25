NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $166.47 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.47 million and $44.96 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01650585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00146169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

