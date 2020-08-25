Nestree Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $1.85 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,397.53 or 1.00502560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00171356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001207 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,189,181 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

