Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Netflix worth $395,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 147.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $2,605,366.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.