Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $249,589.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

