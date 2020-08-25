NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. NevaCoin has a market cap of $53,216.41 and approximately $551.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 270.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001753 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,334,855 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.