New Fortress Energy (NFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE):

8/7/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – New Fortress Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – New Fortress Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – New Fortress Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/22/2020 – New Fortress Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2020 – New Fortress Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

7/2/2020 – New Fortress Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Get New Fortress Energy LLC alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,377.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 89.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.