New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.14 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.58.

About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

