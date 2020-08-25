NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $94,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.31. 1,012,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

