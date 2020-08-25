NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.91

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.79. NFI Group shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 454,393 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $993.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$140,303.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. Also, Director Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$1,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,981,483.40. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 609,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,201 and sold 536,507 shares valued at $9,866,261.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

