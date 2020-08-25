Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,266.92

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,266.92 and traded as low as $1,240.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,270.00, with a volume of 4,199 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $467.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.40%.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

